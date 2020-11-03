During the Biden-Harris campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, the duo was dubbed “different” by their latest celebrity endorser, ATL hometown hero 2 Chainz. This was, of course, during the transition to his fan-favorite hit “I’m Different,” as he segued from telling the assembled crowd that he believed the Biden-Harris ticket offered something different. “I speak on being different,” he said. “I speak on embracing being different. And without further ado, ‘I’m Different.'”

Rapper 2 Chainz describes Biden & Harris as different, transitioning from that into his song “I’m Different.” pic.twitter.com/2AptGfoNyD — The Recount (@therecount) November 2, 2020

Chainz also met his hero and the organizer of the rally, former President Barack Obama, posting a photo posing with Obama alongside a photo of his daughter holding a Biden-Harris sign on Twitter and posting a video of the former President giving elbow bumps to Chainz’s kids. “I know that I’m one of the best artists out but I’m also one of the best dads /husband /sons!” he wrote. “I was excited to meet @barackobama and even more excited to have my fam wit me.”

Mannnnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama, but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list 🙌🏿💙🙏🏿💯💪🏿#VOTE pic.twitter.com/GAmgVkxSeW — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 2, 2020

While 2 Chainz recently pushed back the release of his upcoming album So Help Me God, he’s remained visible appearing on Family Feud and Run The Jewels’ Adult Swim special, which also encouraged fans to vote in the 2020 elections today. Polls are currently open and you can find more information about your local polling place and ballot measures here.