Mulatto never does reveal what’s in the “Mulatto sauce” in her colorful “In N Out” video but the revelation apparently has some interesting effects on the counter clerk at Big Latto’s drive-in diner. Mulatto and guest rappers City Girls are flanked by a group of racy, roller-skating carhops while serving up confident, coquettish rhymes about their sexual and moneymaking prowess.

“In N Out” is the fourth single from Mulatto’s RCA Records debut album Queen of Da Souf, which was released August 21 after a week that saw her share lead single “Muwop” with Gucci Mane, cameo in Cardi B’s viral video for “WAP,” and appear on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class cover. She then shared the video for “Youngest N Richest” as well as one for “On God” before landing a spot on the remix to Chloe X Halle’s popular single “Do It” alongside City Girls and Doja Cat. City Girls previously collaborated with Doja Cat on their “P*ssy Talk” single from City On Lock.

Mulatto also made waves during the XXL Freshman Class cypher, when her flirtatious punchline about Fivio Foreign elicited a hilarious reaction from the man himself and caused the video to go viral on Twitter.

Watch Mulatto and City Girls’ “In N Out” video above.

Queen Of Da Souf is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.