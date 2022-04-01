Trevor Noah is set to host this weekend’s Grammy Awards (on Sunday, April 3), but the host isn’t the only one who speaks on stage. Others come on to present awards and now the Recording Academy and CBS have revealed who will be on hand to do that. The list includes Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, Avril Lavigne, Ludacris, Anthony Mackie, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Jared Leto, Joni Mitchell, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lenny Kravitz, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Drum roll please! 🥁💥Presenting this years #GRAMMYs presenters. See them LIVE this Sunday, April 3rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS! pic.twitter.com/ClE6DawL79 — CBS (@CBS) April 1, 2022

Aside from the presenters, also taking the stage to perform during this year’s show are Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, Maria Becerra, BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, Nas, HER, Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler. Foo Fighters were previously included, but it was later confirmed they dropped out of the show after scrapping all their upcoming performances in light of Taylor Hawkins’ death.

The presenters have some 2022 Grammy nominations between them: Megan’s “Thot Sh*t” is up for Best Rap Performances, Questlove’s Summer Of Soul is up for Best Music Film, and Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) is up for Best Historical Album.

Find the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.