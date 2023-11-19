It looks like Diddy, also known as Brother Love, isn’t receiving any from “Your Love Is My Drug” singer Kesha. Yesterday (November 18), during Kesha’s It Only Love Tour stop in Los Angeles, attendees believe she subtly showed her support for fellow entertainer Cassie.

Earlier in the week, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging that he raped and physically abused her while they were in a relationship. Although the case has since been settled, and Diddy continues to profess his innocence, Kesha was sure to make a slight adjustment as she sang her breakout track, “Tik Tok,” at the Hollywood Palladium.

In a video captured by concertgoers, Kesha sings, “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ just like me / Get my glasses, I’m about to hit this scene.” Instead of the track’s original line, “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy / Grab my glasses, I’m out the door, I’m gonna hit this city.”

Here’s a video where you can actually hear Kesha. pic.twitter.com/hquGUKshXR — brandon 🅴 (@brandonbtch) November 19, 2023

Fans online took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Kesha for modifying the record’s lyrics.

“Oh, she is so iconic. We need to start holding these men accountable,” wrote one fan.

oh she is so iconic. we need to start holding these men accountable. — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) November 19, 2023

Kesha has addressed the matter further. However, as a survivor of assault allegedly by a prominent figure in music, Kesha must’ve felt called to use her platform in some way.