When Does Aminé & Kaytranada’s Album ‘Kaytraminé’ Come Out?

When Aminé announced his joint project with Kaytranada last month, it sounded like a match made in heaven. The two genre-forward artists named their upcoming album Kaytraminé in honor of the combination of their respective styles. After releasing the Pharrell-featuring single “4Eva” and sharing the summery tracklist, they’ve got fans clamoring for an official release. Fortunately, those fans won’t have long to wait; Kaytraminé has a release date of May 19, just ten days away — and more than enough time for them to drop at least one more teaser.

Kaytraminé will be Aminé’s first album since 2020’s Limbo, his second studio album, and his first full-length project since his 2021 mixtape TwoPointFive, which was meant to split the wait until his next album. Meanwhile, Kaytranada previously proved his ability to produce a full project alongside another multifaceted rap talent with last year’s Simple, a joint project with DMV rapper IDK.

Kaytranada also raised his profile this spring with his appearances at Coachella during which he played eclectic sets of his iconic collaborations. While weekend one saw him bring out Aminé and Kali Uchis, for weekend two, he introduced the crowd to his work with Anderson Paak, HER, and Tinashe.

Kaytraminé is out 5/19 via Club Banana / Kaytranada Music & Publishing and Venice Music distribution.