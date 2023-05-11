Anita Baker
Anita Baker Apparently Asked Babyface Not To Perform His Opening Set In New Jersey, Which Left Many Fans Upset

Concertgoers are having a tough time this year. Last month, Morgan Wallen fans were sitting at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi waiting for him to perform after all the openers went on. Then, he ended up canceling the show. At an Anita Baker concert in Newark, New Jersey left attendees similarly upset last night (May 10).

The audience waited two hours and were told it was due to a technical glitch. Babyface did not perform at all. However, he took to Instagram to share that it was because Baker apparently didn’t want him to.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at the Prudential Center,” he wrote. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

Fans are expressing their disappointment in Baker on social media, but she’s yet to comment on the situation.

In 2021, Baker made headlines for regaining control over her masters after her previous label refused to return them and then being praised by Taylor Swift for it.

