After teasing her “Bed” video a few days ago and subsequently being roasted by her loving fans, Nicki Minaj has released the video in full. The simple, but beautifully shot video features Nicki and guest star Ariana Grande seductively mugging the camera in slow motion while lounging around a poolside balcony, with interspersed shots of Nicki as a marooned mermaid sprinkled in to add to the fantasy effect.

“Bed” is Nicki Minaj’s fourth single in support of her upcoming album, Queen, after the double release of “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” both of which caused a tremendous stir on Twitter in celebration of so-called #NickiDay, and “Rich Sex” with Lil Wayne. While both “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” also received music videos, the latter angered Nicki’s fans online when it turned out that the iTunes pre-order tracklist did not include it ahead of the release date. Meanwhile, Nicki has kept herself visible with a series of features on other artists’ singles, including Playboi Carti on his “Poke It Out” and Ariana Grande’s “The Light Is Coming,” and a buzz-worthy appearance on Saturday Night Live. Nicki also made waves by announcing a joint tour with Future later this year called NICKIHNDRXX to run from September 21 through November.

Queen, Nicki’s long-awaited fourth studio album, is due from Young Money Entertainment August 10.

