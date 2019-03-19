Getty Image

Ariana Grande has been incredibly busy lately. While releasing a new video with 2 Chainz, performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and teaming up with Starbucks to create a new drink, she’s finally going on tour. The Sweetener Tour kicked off last night in Albany, New York, and it promoted a very special message along with it.

Grande had voter registration booths for her fans to sign up to vote, teaming up with HeadCount, a voter registration organization, to register thousands of fans all in one place ahead of the 2020 elections. HeadCount posted on Twitter using the hashtag #thankunextgen and it feels so fitting for an Ariana-inspired hashtag.

There was also another sign that can be seen in the tweet below that asked: “you like my rights?” and answered: “gee, thanks, JUST VOTED!”

Ariana had booths where you could register to vote. Even though I’m already registered I was able to sign up for text alerts and got the cutest voting sticker! #SweetenerWorldTour #SWTAlbany pic.twitter.com/ZUXPzMg0m4 — Ashley 🐍 (@g1veharryaoscar) March 19, 2019

The concert was emotional for Ariana as she apparently powered through tears while performing “Everytime,” “Goodnight N Go,” and “Thank U, Next.” As most can infer, those songs are at least partially inspired by her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who tragically died last summer of an accidental overdose. His music was playing in the arena before the concert actually began and then she took to Twitter to post a little message talking about it with some videos.

“i really dunno what to say yet. for now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night. i love you. so much. thank you. […] mhmm my mind is all over the place and v emotional. thank u. i don’t know what i’m posting rn tbh. at all. i’ll hit u tomorrow bc…. tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you. i love you.”

While that tweet is left vague for a reason, it’s not tough to imagine that it could be about Mac, or embarking on her first stadium tour since the Manchester attacks. It feels like his presence was felt last night and will be throughout the tour.