Rihanna Clapped Back At A Fan Who Hounded Her About New Music

Ever since she became a makeup, skincare, lingerie and fashion mogul in addition to being a top-tier pop star, Rihanna fans have been impatient with the amount off time she’s begun to take between albums. It’s almost something of a joke between the star and her fans now, and she isn’t afraid to get feisty in response to fans who push things too far with their demands for new music. Add in a rumored new relationship with ASAP Rocky, and it’s clear, this woman is busy.

So it’s not that surprising that after she posted a flaming hot photo celebrating the new year, and a fan came at her with questions about new music, that she clapped back. In a poolside shot clad in a golden bra, long flowing skirt, and stringy sandals, Rih captioned the first photo of 2021 with “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.” One insistent fan shot back “resolution should be releasing the album.” To which Rihanna responded: “This comment is sooo 2019. Grow up,” and then later “2021 energy” with a laughing emoji and a flexed arm.

2021 energy indeed! Well, if pressuring her is going to make R9 come slower as an act of resistance, then it’s probably time for all of us to zip it. Because seriously, it would be great to get that reggae album we’ve been hearing about for so long.