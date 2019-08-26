ASAP Rocky Teases New Music After A Surreal Month Of August Saw The Rapper Behind Bars

Monday morning, ASAP Rocky posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account, with the caption “BABU$HKA BOI COMING SOON!!!”. The video starts with a question seemingly asked to the audience, “Why does the black boy wear a babushka?” Then, Rocky appears behind bars in a jumpsuit, playing on the fact he has locked up in Sweden just weeks ago.

Rocky perpetually shakes his head up and down until the camera angle changes to, for all intents and purposes, a foreign businessman with a machine gun in his hands. Accompanied by two other men, one who considers Rocky a housewife while laughing thinking about it and the other who thinks he’s a Russian grandma, all circle Rocky as he taps dances to their amusement. What appears to be the beat on Rocky’s impending release serves as the music bed for Rocky as he “dances” for the three men watching him as they throw him flowers.

Since being released to return home to the United States early August after being detained in Sweden, Rocky’s attended Kanye West’s Sunday Services, hung out with his friend Tyler The Creator, and has made a surprise appearance during Tame Impala’s set at Lowlands Festival. Now, fans get to hear Rocky’s perspective on his experience via his music.

