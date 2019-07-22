Getty Image

ASAP Rocky is currently dealing with some significant legal trouble in Sweden, as he has been in custody for nearly three weeks now following allegations of assault. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that Rocky has a lot of people on his side, including Donald Trump. A few days ago, the president said he would be calling Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven to talk about Rocky’s situation. Now it turns out that the call happened as promised, but it might not have done much good.

Before the call, Lofven said, “I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.” Lofven’s press secretary Toni Eriksson later echoed that sentiment, saying in a statement shared after the call that the conversation was “friendly and respectful,” and that Lofven “underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”

On Friday, Trump tweeted, “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

A spokesperson for the US State Department also shared a statement about Rocky’s situation recently, saying, “There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns. We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see ASAP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”