Baby Keem Shares His ‘Melodic Blue’ Tour Dates Kicking Off In November

Riding high on the warm reception for his debut album The Melodic Blue, Las Vegas rapper Baby Keem announced his 14-show tour for the album kicking off in Santa Ana, California next month. Spurred by fan-favorite singles like “No Sense,” “Hooligan,” “Durag Activity,” “Family Ties,” and “Issues,” The Melodic Blue posted a top-five debut on the Billboard 200. Keem later released a “DLC” update for the album, adding a new song with Brent Faiyaz.

In Wongo Okon’s review of The Melodic Blue for Uproxx, he called the album “Baby Keem’s attempt to balance his individuality with a reduced dose of his trademarked chaotic energy” and says “The Melodic Blue aims to craft a cohesive album, and for what it’s worth, Keem succeeds at that.”

Check out Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue tour dates below.

11/9 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

11/18 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/19 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

11/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/29 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/1 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

12/3 — San Franciso, CA @ The Regency Ballroom