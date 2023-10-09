Is Bad Bunny Signed To Drake?

Bad Bunny’s relationship status with Kendall Jenner was recently all but confirmed via Gucci’s Valigeria campaign, and now people are questioning his professional ties to Drake. Bad Bunny is a featured artist on “Gently,” one of the 23 tracks comprising Drake’s freshly released For All The Dogs album, but their alignment might run much deeper than that.

According to Birdman on the Clubhouse app (as relayed by HotNewHipHop), Bad Bunny has secretly been signed to Drake’s OVO imprint since “day one.” The clip is being circulated online by the likes DJ Akademiks and No Jumper. In it, Birdman said, “Bad Bunny already signed to Drake. Y’all just [didn’t] know it.” It should be noted that the only source on this possibility to this point is Birdman’s word, and no offense whatsoever to Birdman, but it should probably be treated as a rumor until there is official confirmation either way — if ever.

Birdman says Bad Bunny is signed to Drake (OvO Records) pic.twitter.com/w9WwUdOlYh — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 9, 2023

Birdman reveals that Bad Bunny has allegedly been signed to Drake & OVO since ‘day one’pic.twitter.com/GT4XYpP5n5 — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 9, 2023

Before For All The Dogs, Bad Bunny and Drake collaborated to make 2018’s “Mia,” performing it together during the Miami stop of Drake’s Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour. Drake and PartyNextDoor also welcomed Benito on a remix of “Loyal” in 2020. Drake name-checked Bad Bunny on his Her Loss track “Major Distribution” last November, which Bad Bunny appreciated.

Most recently, this August, Bad Bunny attended one of Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour shows at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where Drake teased what we now know to be “Gently” (as captured by Billboard at the time). And while Drake is in a post-album glow, Bad Bunny confirmed on Monday, October 9, that he’s gearing up to release an album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana on Friday, October 13.