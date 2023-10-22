In his first musical performance of the night, Bad Bunny took to the Saturday Night Live stage, performing “Un Preview” from his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.

Ahead of the performance, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance to introduce Bunny, who then commands the stage, dancing in front of a coin-operated horse, against a white backdrop.

Bad Bunny presentando "Un Preview" en SNL.pic.twitter.com/8mz84gbeNT — DIOS BUNNY (@diosbunnyy) October 22, 2023

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana has been out for over a week, and Bunny is still riding the high of dropping the album. The album became the most streamed album on Spotify in a single day within the first 24 hours of its release. And this performance was simply “un preview” of what to expect from his upcoming tour.

Gaga isn’t the only famous friend of Bunny to make a surprise appearance. Earlier in the night, Bunny was joined by The Last Of Us actor Pedro Pascal in the middle of his opening monologue. In a dramatic telenovela-themed sketch, Rolling Stones lead vocalist Mick Jagger made an appearance, playing an actor who was starring as the patriarch of the fictional Padilla family.

As his star-studded list of supporters would suggest, Bunny’s music has proven timeless for fans across various generations.

You can see the performance of “Un Preview” above.