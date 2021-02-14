Back in November, Bad Bunny delivered his third project of 2020 with El Último Tour Del Mundo. Nearly three months after its arrival, the Latin superstar returns with Rosalía for their “La Noche De Anoche” video. Fitting perfectly with Sunday’s Valentine’s Day holiday, the new visual presents the two singers as passionate lovers lost in the world that they’ve created with their relationship. Bad Bunny and Rosalía flaunt their inseparable and romance-filled love in the surreal world that’s presented in the Stillz-directed video.

The new visual arrives hours after bad Bunny was locked in as the musical guest for the February 20 episode of Saturday Night Live. While it will be his first time performing on the show, it will not be his first appearance on the late-night series. Last spring, he appeared on the show for the “Big Papi Cooking Show” sketch with Kenan Thompson.

At the end of last month, Bad Bunny brought his talents to WWE’s Royal Rumble to perform “Booker T” with the wrestling legend the song is named after beside him. The two previously joined forces for the song’s video as well. His El Último Tour Del Mundo album, where “Booker T” and “La Noche De Anoche” can be found, also became the first all-Spanish-speaking album to debut at No. 1 on the Billbaord album charts.

Fresh off dominating the music circuit, Bad Bunny will soon embark into the film world as he’s slated to appear in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt and others as well as Pete Davidson’s American Sole film.

Watch the “La Noche De Anoche” video above.