As promised, Bad Bunny showed up at the Royal Rumble tonight to bring his own appreciation for wrestling to the event.

Before he actually got involved with the fight at the Royal Rumble, quite literally getting into the match with The Miz and John Morrison, the Latin pop superstar welcomed the crowd in by performing his single “Booker T,” which is an apt choice considering it’s named after a wrestling legend.

One of the tracks off his El Último Tour Del Mundo album — the third record he released late last year, following up March’s Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana and May’s Las Que No Iban A Salir — the video for the song featured none other than the wrestling legend Booker T himself. So it wasn’t necessarily a huge surprise that he was also onstage during Bad Bunny’s performance of the track at the Royal Rumble. Booker T has already been having a busy 2021, starring in a Bills hype video, and now collaborating not once but twice with one of the biggest musicians in the world.

Check out the performance video above, and check out clips of Bad Bunny getting into it with The Miz and Morrison below.