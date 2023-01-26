Bad Bunny Reached A Settlement In The Lawsuit Over His Hit ‘Safaera’

Bad Bunny‘s “Safaera” was recently at the center of a copyright infringement lawsuit, which has now been settled. He and his collaborators have reached a preliminary settlement over claims that the song stole samples from three songs from DJ Playero. The parties reached a “settlement in principle” during a conference on January 17 before the hearing.

“A draft of a settlement agreement has been circulated, but the parties expect this process to take some time since the settlement is complex and will require the review and approval of multiple corporate and individual parties,” Bad Bunny’s lawyers and the record company that owns DJ Playero’s works wrote. A formal dismissal of the case must be filed by February 17 or the parties have to report back on the status of the settlement process.

Bad Bunny had a massive 2022 after unveiling the No. 1 album Un Verano Sin Ti, which was Spotify Wrapped’s most globally streamed album last year. He was also named Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year; Billboard revealed that the star was the top touring artist of the year with a total touring gross of $373.5 million on the aptly-titled World’s Hottest Tour. He got caught in some controversy for tossing a fan’s phone, but many agreed that he was entitled to privacy.