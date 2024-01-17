Just because Bas dropped his new album, We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up, in December doesn’t mean you should overlook it. Backed by the singles “Diamonds,” “Passport Bros,” “Ho Chi Minh,” “Khartoum,” and “179 Deli,” Bas’ latest continued to live up to his previously set standard for consistency and quality, offering music with depth and impact in a month when there’s usually not much to listen to.

Fortunately, fans will get the opportunity to revisit the album as Bas hits the road in March. Today, he announced the dates for his North American tour, which will hit all the usual major markets before concluding in his hometown, New York, in April. The ticket presale starts today, while the general sale starts on Friday, January 19 at 10am local time. You can, of course, find more information here.