Just because Bas dropped his new album, We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up, in December doesn’t mean you should overlook it. Backed by the singles “Diamonds,” “Passport Bros,” “Ho Chi Minh,” “Khartoum,” and “179 Deli,” Bas’ latest continued to live up to his previously set standard for consistency and quality, offering music with depth and impact in a month when there’s usually not much to listen to.
Fortunately, fans will get the opportunity to revisit the album as Bas hits the road in March. Today, he announced the dates for his North American tour, which will hit all the usual major markets before concluding in his hometown, New York, in April. The ticket presale starts today, while the general sale starts on Friday, January 19 at 10am local time. You can, of course, find more information here.
Bas 2024 Tour Dates:
03/03/2024 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
03/04/2024 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
03/05/2024 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
03/08/2024 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
03/10/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
03/11/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
03/12/2024 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
03/13/2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
03/16/2024 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/17/2024 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
03/18/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
03/21/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
03/22/2024 – Denver, CO – Summit
03/24/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
03/25/2024 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
03/27/2024 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/28/2024 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre
03/30/2024 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
03/31/2024 – Washington, D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/01/2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04/02/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
04/04/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
04/09/2024 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza