RCA/Glassnote/Island

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in May here.

Good news if you’re a hip-hop head: This is your week, since thanks to the new slate of releases, you can hear at least a verse from virtually any rapper you care about. Between just the new albums from ASAP Rocky and Zaytoven, you probably can find about half of the rapper who have ever made their way onto the Rap Caviar playlist. Meanwhile, Chvrches have unleashed their highly anticipated, epic third album, Shawn Mendes displays some pop maturity, and there’s more under-the-radar indie goodness courtesy of Jo Passed and The Love-Birds.

Chvrches — Love Is Dead

“God’s Plan” is on the album, but this is no Drake record. Drake’s great, but that’s a compliment: Chvrches busts out epic synthpop like nobody else around today can, meaning they set themselves apart in terms of both style and ability. Love Is Dead is led by tracks like the anthemic and booming “Never Say Die,” the punchy album opener “Graffiti,” and the exhilarating electronic pop of “Get Out.” Lauren Mayberry and company have already released a pair of exemplary albums, and now they have a third.

Pusha T — Daytona

There’s a lot to digest here: Kanye is producing, The album title was changed at the last minute (bye King Push, hello Daytona), the album art is a perhaps distasteful photo of Whitney Houston’s bathroom, and in a major bucking of hip-hop trends, the album is only seven songs and 20 minutes long. Kim Kardashian might even be a (wink-wink) executive producer. With Yeezy behind the production bay, if you’ve been wanting new Kanye without new Kanye on the mic (except for “What Would Meek Do?, on which he features), this is it.