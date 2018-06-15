Def Jam/Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in June here.

Say what you will about post-heel-turn Kanye West, but it’s been his month: There were his own two albums, the Pusha T record he produced, and now there’s a new one from Nas with Kanye at the helm. He’s been busy, but he’s not even done yet, since the last record of his to come out of Wyoming (that we know of, at least) — Teyana Taylor– is set to drop next week. Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera is making her return to music after time away doing non-music stuff, Buddy Guy is 81 years young and still sounding as lively as ever, and one of our favorites — Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — prove their staying power is about as long as their name.

Nas — Nasir

Nas is the latest to join the new club of 2018 Kanye West-produced, seven-track albums with a self-titled 12th album. The record, which was premiered in a live stream event last night, features 070 Shake, Kanye West, The-Dream, and Nas rapping about Starbucks, Fox News, and even dropping some lines in French.

Christina Aguilera — Liberation

Aguilera has spent the past few years being more a general celebrity than she has an active musician, but now she’s back doing what she does best. Her first album in six years features Demi Lovato, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, GoldLink, and like basically every other new album from the past month, production from Kanye.

Jay Rock — Redemption

Jay Rock isn’t the most household name on the TDE roster, but he’s still capable of bringing the heat and does so on his third record. His friends are a testament to how good he is too: Redemption has assists from Jeremih, J. Cole, and Future, as well as labelmates Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Read our review of Redemption here.