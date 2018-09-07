Sony/Capitol Records/Merge Records

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in September here.

This is a fantastic week for fans of Pauls your parents grew up listening to: McCartney just released his seventeenth solo album, while Simon says goodbye to touring life with an album filled with rerecordings of lesser-known tracks from his esteemed catalogue. Legendary space rock group Spiritualized are also making their mark on modern music with their first album since 2012. Meanwhile, Waxahatchee is somewhat following in Simon’s footsteps with an album consisting of songs she wrote for a previous project, Great Thunder.

Elsewhere, The Blaze are one of the most fascinating things to happen to dance music this year, Ruston Kelly is more than just Kacey Musgraves’ husband, and a decorated pop collaborator is stepping out on his own.

Paul McCartney — Egypt Station

McCartney could be forgiven for taking it easy at this point of his career, but at 76 years old, he’s not taking his foot off the gas. He’s still beyond capable of writing and performing at a high caliber, as proven by singles like the infectiously fun pop of “Fuh You” and jaunty rockers like “Come On To Me.”

Read our review of Egypt Station here.

Waxahatchee — Great Thunder

A few years ago, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield was part of a project called Great Thunder, which she’s now decided to revisit it with a new EP named after it. It’s led by the single “Chapel Of Pines,” a stripped-down number that Crutchfield has described as “a throwback to how I started.”

Paul Simon — In The Blue Light

Simon is getting ready to saw farewell to the stage on his final tour, but he’s leaving fans with one more treat. In The Blue Light ties up various loose ends from Simon’s storied career, as he’s said that the album “consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around.”

Spiritualized — And Nothing Hurt

It’s been 28 years since the group’s formation, and while it’s only been six years since the band’s most recent album, 2012’s Sweet Heart Sweet Light, it feels nearly as long. The British space rock group is back in full force, though, with songs like the airy and joyful “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go” and the orchestral optimism of “A Perfect Miracle.”

The Blaze — Dancehall

The French duo has made a name for itself in recent years for film-like clips that go along with their songs, and there’s a definite and profound cinematic feel in both the videos and music. Their specialty is epic electronica, and it’s something they do tremendously well, creating strong senses of energy, emotion, and vibrance with every track.

Russ — Zoo

Russ’s highly anticipated second album — his debut, last year’s There’s Really A Wolf, went platinum — is here. He’s generally hermitic in his approach to both rapping and production, and that’s mostly true here, save for the Snoop Dogg- and Rick Ross-featuring “Last Forever” and the patient “Keep It Pushin” featuring Mahalia.