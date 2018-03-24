The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Jack White, Neil Young, And More

03.24.18 2 hours ago
best new albums this week

Third Man Records/Shakey Pictures/Jagjaguwar

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

After sharing a bunch of different songs that went in a bunch of different directions, Jack White has finally released what promises to be his most broad-reaching album ever. A rocker from a previous generation, Neil Young, is also back with a movie soundtrack that shows off his instrumental side, while Preoccupations takes the post-punk model and spruces it up on their latest. Elsewhere, Diplo and Trouble got a ton of big names on their new releases, and of course, there’s a flame-grilled new mixtape from Wendy’s, the restaurant best known for its burgers and fries.

Jack White — Boarding House Reach

Jack White has finally decided that all these fancy music-making computers aren’t so bad, and the result of that is perhaps the most eclectic album White has ever made under any moniker. There’s the hop-hop influenced “Ice Station Zebra,” the all-over-the-map “Corporation,” the explosive rocker “Over And Over And Over“… overall, it’s very weird and very fun.

Preoccupations — New Material

Post-punk music tends to follow a formula, but it’s not one that Preoccupations subscribe to. The group breathes new life into the decades-old genre on their latest effort, an album that features experimental highlights like “Espionage” and “Antidote” that show you can achieve driving rhythms, propulsive bass lines, and Joy Division-like night time vibes while still trying something new and exciting.

Read our review of the album here.

