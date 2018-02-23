Don Giovanni Records/Saddle Creek/American Recordings

With an album launch that would make Elon Musk proud, Towkio highlights a low-key great week of new music. There’s also more fresh and exciting hip-hop from Earthgang, gentle and comforting indie from Lionlimb and Vance Joy, and turn-it-up-to-11 rock from Screaming Females and Turnstile. During this season of Lent, let us also not forget Young Jesus, an experimental post-punk band on the rise that demands your attention with their trance-like post-punk.

Towkio — WWW.

Now that he’s gone 100,000 feet in the air to literally “drop” his new album, it’s here. The Chicago rapper’s debut features guest spots from SZA and fellow Chicagoan Vic Mensa, but WWW. is far more than Towkio’s friends, as the bouncy, house-influenced single “2 Da Moon” proves that Towkio is a unique rising voice, and his passion is palpable in this new interview about his RX-approved official debut.