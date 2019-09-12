All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

It’s a good week if you’re looking for unconventional hip-hop releases, because all the artists with projects coming out definitely love straying from the beaten path. Rap traditionalists might find it a good time to run back some of the standout releases in hip-hop from earlier this year if they haven’t already, as J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, newcomer YBN Cordae, and North Carolina indie rap vet Rapsody have all dropped albums flying the flag for bar-heavy, straightforward hip-hop.

But if you like your rappers more conceptual or just outright weirder in the vein of IDK or Young Thug, odds are, you’ll find something you love this week. While Jpegmafia embraces noisy beats, Lil Gotit builds on the slippery, slimy blueprint of his stylistic predecessor, Young Thug. Supa Bwe stands out from his Chicago cohort even while he flashes all the prerequisite attributes of one of the Windy City’s best. And Sampa The Great incorporates Zambian sounds and spoken word to create a sound unlike any other in hip-hop. These are the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.