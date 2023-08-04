The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Marlon Craft — Homecourt Advantage, Vol. 2 TBH, this would be one of the best hip-hop releases of the week based on the cover alone (BRING IT BACK, EA). But Craft is a stellar songwriter and rapper in his own, and with a selection of soulful beats and accomplished co-stars like Flee Lord and Skyzoo, this is also a solid project past the nostalgic artwork.

Tyla Yaweh — Heart Full Of Rage 2 Like his benefactor Post Malone, categorizing Tyla is a slippery proposition. His stuff is as much trap-infused alt-pop as it is hip-hop, but maybe that’s enough to warrant the latter classification anyway in the modern landscape. For what it’s worth, he’s got a lot of guests here who also ride that narrow, blurry, wobbly line, including Yung Bleu, Toosii, Ty Dolla Sign, and one of its earliest pioneers, Dej Loaf. Yo Gotti & DJ Drama — Gangsta Grillz: I Showed You So At this point, it’s starting to feel a little bit like DJ Drama is on a mission to lend the Gangsta Grillz tag to every notable performer in the hip-hop space by his 50th birthday. I shouldn’t have to do too much recommendation here; you know what you’re getting from the Memphis vet, and you should be equally aware of Drama’s curatorial faculties. Best of all, you can listen to all 10 tracks both with and without the DJ’s ad-libs.

Singles/Videos EZ Mil — “Realist” Feat. Eminem Here’s an interesting combination. Eminem offers his co-sign to the rising Filipino star, sealing his recent deal with Aftermath, Interscope, and Shady Records with this moody demonstration of his lyrical prowess. Em does his usual thing, once again airing complaints that he’s not at accepted in hip-hop, so if that’s your thing, go for it.

Kalan.FrFr — “Butterfly Coupe” Feat. Tyga The Compton rappers team up with the production duo of Hitmaka and OG Parker to celebrate LA’s car culture and boast their popularity with the opposite sex. It’s a simple formula but it’s effective. My favorite line: “She gone blow me like soup.” Oh, Tyga. Never change. Lakeyah — “In Da Club” Google Pixel’s RePresents series continues with another re-imagining of a millennial era countdown show fixture. However, despite what you may think from its title, Lakeyah’s contribution does not borrow from 50 Cent’s monster classic; rather, it lifts what would likely have been a favorite from a fellow Midwestener, J-Kwon, remixing his 2004 hit, “Tipsy.”

Rexx Life Raj — “Cleanse” It looks like new Rexx Life Raj is on the way. You should already know I am going to be so obnoxious about it too. “Cleanse” is a mellow, dreamy sample perfectly in line with the Bay Area rap crooner’s usual milieu. As refreshing as a morning shower. Sauce Walka — “Only Fans” The Texas rapper continues to be one of the most charismatic and entertaining examples of Lone Star State rappers. Don’t come here looking for deep content, though; this is a club record through and through, meant for turning up and tuning out. Just make sure to pay enough attention to catch some of these clever punchlines.