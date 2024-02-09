The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes BabyDrill — ScoreGod Burgeoning Atlanta star BabyDrill, who was recently given a leg up by Latto, couldn’t wait a full year to drop the follow-up to 2023’s MadMan, instead opting to get a jump on the summer months best suited to his laid-back blow and nihilistic street anthems. Speaking of: Hunxho, Luh Tyler, and Rob49 are all equally perfect guest additions.

Fivio Foreign — Pain & Love 2 A quick-and-dirty release from the 33-year-old Brooklyn native, Pain & Love 2 still finds him toying with the UK drill sound, pushing its boundaries to see just how malleable it can be sonically while sticking to the street-struck lane he’s most comfortable in lyrically. He wisely diversifies the guest spots to provide the variety he does not, bringing in crooners like Popcaan, Swae Lee, and Vory to balance the tough-guy raps of Lil Tjay, Meek Mill, Rowdy Rebel, and Sheff G. The album’s brevity is its strength; the replay switch will be staying on. Little Simz — Drop 7 A cool thing the British rapper has done throughout the course of her career is drop these little EPs between her full-length albums — and somehow, they’ve always been even more ambitious. This time, Simz tries on a diverse array of dance music sounds, from funky house to dembow to jungle to amapiano. This is far afield from what many rap fans are used to but giving it a chance is a great way to broaden your horizons. (There’s also the more conventional “I Ain’t Feelin It” to anchor things firmly in familiar rap sounds, if you need a break from jet-setting.)

Singles/Videos AG Club & IceColdBishop — “How To Cry” This is something different from AG Club. While you might know the Bay Area band from rowdy jams like “Memphis,” they took their placement on Pigeons & Planes’ See You Next Year 2 compilation to try something different and much more soulful. I like it.

Bryson Tiller — “Get Dis Money” Feat. Big Sean Is this an official release? I don’t know. Didn’t it come out in January? Absolutely. Why am I including it here? Because Wednesday was J Dilla’s birthday and I can’t think of a more perfect tribute to his memory and legacy. Plus, it’s the first time we’ve heard Big Sean rap in like a year, and its on one of his fellow Detroiter’s best beats. Happy birthday, James. Kaliii — “Bozo” Is it time for Atlanta Bass to make a comeback? God, I hope so. Also, shout-out to this Atlanta native for employing that Keyshia Cole sample and turning it into one of her hometown’s most nostalgic homegrown sounds. Jersey had its time. I want this EVERYWHERE this summer. Let’s bring back Freaknik.

LaRussell — “Another One” Feat. Hit-Boy & Big Hit The Bay-bred indie mainstay has long been a favorite, both for his relentless productivity, clever but truthful lyrical outlook, and positive energy. This week, he teamed up with Fontana producer Hit-Boy to generate a string of impactful, motivational singles that might just bring him a bit more well-deserved shine thanks to the big name co-sign. Maxo Kream — “Bang The Bus” Ayo, Maxo, that title! All jokes aside though, this is a facinating curio that sees the street-rooted Texan expanding his reach with an unexpected sample and more of his unapologetic battle-hardened gangsta raps.