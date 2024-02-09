The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from GloRilla, Latto, Little Simz, and more.
This week in hip-hop was light but action-packed. Obviously, the biggest news this week had nothing to do with music, but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t plenty of new releases to get excited about.
Schoolboy Q made his long-awaited return with two new singles, “Back In Love” and “Blueslides”:
GloRilla kicked off her album rollout with the self pep talk, “Yeah Glo!“:
And Latto took off on some of her biggest haters with “Sunday Service“:
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending February 9, 2024.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
BabyDrill — ScoreGod
Burgeoning Atlanta star BabyDrill, who was recently given a leg up by Latto, couldn’t wait a full year to drop the follow-up to 2023’s MadMan, instead opting to get a jump on the summer months best suited to his laid-back blow and nihilistic street anthems. Speaking of: Hunxho, Luh Tyler, and Rob49 are all equally perfect guest additions.
Fivio Foreign — Pain & Love 2
A quick-and-dirty release from the 33-year-old Brooklyn native, Pain & Love 2 still finds him toying with the UK drill sound, pushing its boundaries to see just how malleable it can be sonically while sticking to the street-struck lane he’s most comfortable in lyrically. He wisely diversifies the guest spots to provide the variety he does not, bringing in crooners like Popcaan, Swae Lee, and Vory to balance the tough-guy raps of Lil Tjay, Meek Mill, Rowdy Rebel, and Sheff G. The album’s brevity is its strength; the replay switch will be staying on.
Little Simz — Drop 7
A cool thing the British rapper has done throughout the course of her career is drop these little EPs between her full-length albums — and somehow, they’ve always been even more ambitious. This time, Simz tries on a diverse array of dance music sounds, from funky house to dembow to jungle to amapiano. This is far afield from what many rap fans are used to but giving it a chance is a great way to broaden your horizons. (There’s also the more conventional “I Ain’t Feelin It” to anchor things firmly in familiar rap sounds, if you need a break from jet-setting.)
Singles/Videos
AG Club & IceColdBishop — “How To Cry”
This is something different from AG Club. While you might know the Bay Area band from rowdy jams like “Memphis,” they took their placement on Pigeons & Planes’ See You Next Year 2 compilation to try something different and much more soulful. I like it.
Bryson Tiller — “Get Dis Money” Feat. Big Sean
Is this an official release? I don’t know. Didn’t it come out in January? Absolutely. Why am I including it here? Because Wednesday was J Dilla’s birthday and I can’t think of a more perfect tribute to his memory and legacy. Plus, it’s the first time we’ve heard Big Sean rap in like a year, and its on one of his fellow Detroiter’s best beats. Happy birthday, James.
Kaliii — “Bozo”
Is it time for Atlanta Bass to make a comeback?
God, I hope so. Also, shout-out to this Atlanta native for employing that Keyshia Cole sample and turning it into one of her hometown’s most nostalgic homegrown sounds. Jersey had its time. I want this EVERYWHERE this summer. Let’s bring back Freaknik.
LaRussell — “Another One” Feat. Hit-Boy & Big Hit
The Bay-bred indie mainstay has long been a favorite, both for his relentless productivity, clever but truthful lyrical outlook, and positive energy. This week, he teamed up with Fontana producer Hit-Boy to generate a string of impactful, motivational singles that might just bring him a bit more well-deserved shine thanks to the big name co-sign.
Maxo Kream — “Bang The Bus”
Ayo, Maxo, that title! All jokes aside though, this is a facinating curio that sees the street-rooted Texan expanding his reach with an unexpected sample and more of his unapologetic battle-hardened gangsta raps.
Nardo Wick — “Somethin'” Feat. Sexyy Red
THE MAN SAMPLED ICE JJ FISH. PUT IT IN THE LOUVRE.
Oh, also, Sexyy Red, one of the most exciting new names in rap music brings her signature cracked sense of humor to exactly the kind of verse that amps up the already chaotic energy, while dancing around pregnant at the liquor store.
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE — “SPIKY BOiz” Feat. Ghostface Killah, Rich Brian, Smino & Surprise Chef
So this standout from the 88rising producer’s new compilation Hella was a tough pick, because there were at least three other songs on there that warranted a pick (also check out “thanksgivin” with Busta Rhymes and Smino and “LONG in the tOOth” with Posdnous of De La Soul and Warren Hue). But 1. anything with Smino on it is going to be an auto-include for me, and 2. Honorary Asian GHOSTFACE KILLAH. Plus, that beat is undeniable.
