The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Gunna, Polo G, Schoolboy Q, and more. While it’s a slim week for new album releases, there are singles galore to check out, so we’ve weighted that segment of this week’s column a bit more heavily.

Even before New Music Friday hit, we were practically inundated with new songs and videos like Drake and Sexyy Red’s “Rich Baby Daddy” video, as well as: Gunna’s first single of 2024, “Bittersweet“: Tierra Whack’s depression rumination “27 Club“: Polo G’s triumphant “Sorrys & Ferraris“: And Schoolboy Q’s defiant “Yeern 101“: Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending TK, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Jerry — Lovemesooner Once upon a time, it seemed like every member of Odd Future was everywhere. And while many of the members remain prominent, none of them has truly walked away from music. The member formerly known as Hodgy has rebranded, releasing a more introspective project, of which he said, “We try to describe what we are feeling with words when words and emotions are two separate entities.” Whew, heavy. BADBADNOTGOOD and Gorillaz produce, ensuring an eclectic, unconventional-sounding with almost as much crooning as rapping.

Heems — Lafandar It’s a big week for comebacks. Another blog-era fave, Heems of groups like Das Racist and Swet Shop Boys, returns after a long hiatus with a new, ultra-polished project that displays his fresh focus and slick way with words. His pen and humor remain as sharp as on career-defining projects like Eat Pray Thug but with a lighter touch, over beats drawing from his cultural roots and a roster of guests ranging from Blu to Your Old Droog. Real hip-hop. Yeat — 2093 It’d be negligent to overlook the woozy digi-trap stylings of Yeat, a fan favorite of the streamer set. He broke out a few years ago, mystifying older hip-hop heads and carving out a significant platform for himself in the consciousness of both young fans and trend-conscious superstars like Drake. After appearing on Drake’s newest album For All The Dogs, it appears his connections with big-name artists have improved; Future and Lil Wayne both drop by for guest verses.

Singles/Videos BbyMutha — “Go!” With a new album on the way, now’s a perfect time for fans to refamiliarize themselves with the Chattanooga rapper, who has been quietly and consistently putting out quality, determinedly Southern rap bangers since her debut album Muthaland in 2020.

Buddy — “Like This” Now that Buddy’s independent, I fully expect that his output will not only increase, but also become even more unique and idiosyncratic to his specific style of soulful West Coast rap. Cochise — “Yoshimitsu” Yes, millennial nostalgia made me stop and check this one out (it’s named after a character from fighting game Tekken, a definite trigger point for just about anyone in their 30s). It was worth it. He’s got a quirky flow but it’s enjoyable in a way that hipster-blog favorites usually aren’t for me.

Conway The Machine — “Vertino” Feat. Joey Badass Ahem. [Puts on extremely Funkmaster Flex voice] REAL F*CKIN’ BARS, N****! [cough] Sorry. Had to get that out. You know what time it is. Boom-bap, head-spinning rhymes, unapologetically in-your-face New York swagger. What more do you need? Lola Brooke — “Becky” Feat. 41 Speaking of… Lola Brooke is one of the best representatives of that New York energy from the women’s division, and she is quickly turning into one of its most prolific. She, Connie Diiamond, Lady London, Maiya The Don, and Scarlip are flying the flag for the five boroughs (and beyond) in 2024, making space in a man’s world and offering a counterpoint to all those cranky arguments about so-called stripper rap.