All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Ariana Grande offers up one of the year’s most anticipated pop records, Death Cab For Cutie return to form, and Mitski tries to live up to the mammoth hype. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Ariana Grande — Sweetener

The biggest album of Ariana Grande‘s career seems destined to be a success, particularly following the strong singles “No Tears Left To Cry” and “God Is A Woman.” But with a narrative that includes love lost and love found, as well as a tragic terrorist attack, Sweetener‘s biggest attribute might be in how it stands up to the moment, with Grande seemingly ready for all eyes and ears to be on her. It feels entirely possible that this is the moment that Grande ascends to the top-tier of the pop universe.

Mitski — Be The Cowboy

Queen may have come out last week, but this week there’s a different artist ascending to the throne. Mitski’s place as one of indie rock’s best rising songwriting talents doesn’t feel like it can be referred to as “rising” anymore. This is the work of an artist that’s arrived. As our own Steven Hyden writes in his RX review, “Mitski remains an outsider on Be The Cowboy — mysterious and charismatic, but ultimately untouchable and resolutely herself.”