All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Bad Bunny and Ethel Cain lead this release window with unconventional release strategies. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Bad Bunny — “Baile Inolvidable” Bad Bunny works on his own schedule: While most new releases come out on Friday, Bunny dropped Debí Tirar Más Fotos on Sunday, January 5. He followed that up with a video for “Baile Inolvidable,” which he called his favorite song on the album. Ethel Cain — “Vacillator” Like Bad Bunny, Cain did her own thing, too, dropping her new project, Perverts on January 8, a Wednesday. Uproxx’s Steven Hyden calls the album “the most extreme anti-fame album in years.”

Mac Miller — “5 Dollar Pony Rides” We’re days away from the release of Mac Miller’s second posthumous album, Balloonerism. In what may end up being the final pre-album preview, Miller’s estate shared the chilled-out “5 Dollar Pony Rides.” Lil Baby and Future — “99” After dropping his new album WHAM, Baby went ahead and dropped a deluxe edition that includes the Future collab “99.” It looks like this track is just a previous of what’s to come, as the two are plotting a collaborative project.

Japanese Breakfast — “Orlando In Love” Michelle Zauner previously teased that her next Japanese Breakfast album would be more somber than previous efforts, and that seems to be true based on the title, Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women). She announced the project last week and shared the string-laden “Orlando In Love.” Julia Michaels and Maren Morris — “Scissors” Morris has been distancing herself from the country side of her music career lately, and the latest example is teaming up with pop songwriter extraordinaire Julia Michaels on “Scissors.” Michaels describes the tune as “a funny way of saying that I’m unbothered.”

Pup — “Paranoid” The Unraveling Of PupTheBand came in 2022, and while the punk favorites have been relatively quiet since then, they returned with “Paranoid,” an adrenaline-fueled new track last week, as well as news of a new band Substack. Darkside — “S.N.C” After announcing their first North American tour in over a decade, Darkside went ahead and announced a new album, too (and shared “S.N.C”). Things are going to be a little different this time around, as Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington announced the addition of drummer Tlacael Esparza to the now-trio.