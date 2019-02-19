All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Cardi B and Bruno Mars reuniting for a thrilling collaborative track, Juice Wrld releasing the most emo song this side of MCR, and Field Medic knocking it out of the park with some gorgeous lo-fi indie. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

SWMRS — Berkeley’s On Fire

It’s hard to be the child of a punk rock legend. And while SWMRS might always be a little bit in the shadow of Green Day, as their drummer is the child of Billie Joe Armstrong, their latest pushes the band into their own spotlight like never before. Berkeley’s On Fire, named after their hometown, is full of punk attitude and modern recording flourishes, creating something that sounds as rooted in the past as it is the present.

Broken Social Scene — Let’s Try The After (Vol. 1)

Toronto’s Broken Social Scene have been indie rock mainstays for two decades now, managing to get the band back together every few years and returning to form. They’ve never really been an EP band, and their latest seems to capitalize on the inspiration that came with their 2017 LP, Hug Of Thunder. In a press release, leader Kevin Drew summed up the offering: The point is to keep going. We have more to give. These songs have lived beside us and become our commencement party while continuing together. We hope you enjoy this EP for you and me.”