All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Doechii commemorate her big 2025 Grammys and Lisa lock down some big collabs for her solo discography. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Doechii — “Nosebleeds” Doechii had a massive 2025 Grammys, both performing and becoming just the third woman to ever win Best Rap Album thanks to Alligator Bites Never Heal. To celebrate, she shared “Nosebleeds,” a new song that, based on the celebratory lyrics, seems like it may have never been released had Doechii gotten her big win. Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra” Doechii and Gaga had similar ideas: Aside from performing during the Grammys, Gaga also seized the opportunity to drop some new music. Shortly after debuting the dance-ready “Abracadabra” video during a commercial break, she properly released the track.

GELO — “Tweaker (Remix)” Feat. Lil Wayne LiAngelo Ball has become a star, although it’s not for basketball like his NBA brothers Lonzo and LaMelo. Instead, his song “Tweaker” has become a viral hit, so much so that he’s performing it at the NBA’s upcoming All-Star Weekend, and he just dropped a new remix of it featuring Lil Wayne. Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist — “Munyon Canyon” June, Chainz, and Alchemist’s new project came together quickly, at least in terms of its album cycle: They announced Life Is Beautiful at the end of January, and the next week, it was out. The project includes highlights like the infinitely lush and chilled-out “Munyon Canyon.”

Lisa — “Born Again” Feat. Doja Cat and Raye Blackpink’s Lisa has spent some time lately working on The White Lotus, but she’s also been devoting attention to her solo music career. She came through in a big way last week, too, teaming with Doja Cat and Raye on “Born Again.” d4vd — “One More Dance” After a string of singles, d4vd has officially announced a new album, Withered. The latest taste is the yearning “One More Dance,” which arrived last week alongside a dark-but-funny video.

Ava Max — “Lost Your Faith” former Uproxx cover star Ava Max started 2025 with a bang via “Lost Your Faith,” an 80’s-inspired single that’s indebted to both the decade’s rock and pop. She hasn’t formally announced a new album yet, but her recent string of standalone singles certainly suggests a follow-up to 2023’s Diamonds & Dancefloors is forthcoming. Waxahatchee — “Mud” Waxahatchee could have just announced more tour dates last week. She did that, but the Uproxx Music Critics Poll darling also went ahead and dropped “Mud,” a short and sweet Tigers Blood outtake.