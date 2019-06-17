All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw a pair of celebratory new songs from Drake and the first official posthumous Mac Miller verse. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Drake — “Omertà” and “Money In The Grave”

When the Toronto Raptors prevailed over the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals in six games, few people on the planet were more excited about it than Drake was. In the midst of his celebration, he declared he would release two new songs in honor of the team. Sure enough, he shared “Omertà” and “Money In The Grave,” the latter of which features Rick Ross.

The Free Nationals — “Time” Feat. Mac Miller and Kali Uchis

There have been a couple of attempts to release posthumous Mac Miller material since his passing, but now we have our first officially sanctioned verse from Miller, on a new track from Anderson .Paak’s backing band, The Free Nationals. Kali Uchis carries most of the vocal burden on the soulful track, and when Miller’s voice comes in, it’s clear the song would have fit in well on his previous album, Swimming.