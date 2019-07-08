All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw a ton of J. Cole collaborations, as well as other new joint efforts from Kanye West and Ed Sheeran. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

J. Cole — Revenge Of The Dreamers III

J. Cole was already having a big year, as “Middle Child” is the only multi-platinum single of the year (aside from “Old Town Road,” of course). Then he put out Revenge Of The Dreamers III (alongside an intense documentary). There’s a ton of talent on the tracklist, which features Vince Staples, Smino, Buddy, Saba, JID, and many others.

Kanye West and Charlie Wilson — “Brothers”

Hold on, because it was a big week for collaborations aside from Cole, as Kanye West also teamed up with frequent collaborator Charlie Wilson on “Brothers,” a new song (unofficial streams of which have since been taken offline) for Irv Gotti’s BET series Tales. Furthermore, Gotti himself thinks that the track could be about his relationship with either Jay-Z or Virgil Abloh.

Ed Sheeran — “Blow” (with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton) and “Best Part Of Me” (feat. Yebba)

Sheeran is getting ready to release his star-stuffed No. 6 Collaborations Project, and to tease it even further, he shared a pair of very different songs. “Best Part Of Me” could be considered a throwback to Sheeran’s earlier acoustic-based sound. Meanwhile, “Blow” is a straight up guitar-led rocker that’s unlike the Sheeran fans know.

Jaden — Erys

Over the course of a few years, Jaden Smith has gone from a mystical tweeter to a musician who is deservedly taken seriously. Alter ego in tow, Smith has shared Erys, the follow-up to 2017’s Syre. The tracklist features ASAP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and Tyler The Creator, guests of which he makes effective use.