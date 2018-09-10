All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Paul McCartney proves that he’s still got it, Spiritualized show that they’ve never lost it, and a posthumous Charles Bradley song emerges that reinforces just how special of a singer he was. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Paul McCartney — Egypt Station

With untouchable output both as a Beatle and in that band’s wake, Paul McCartney has nothing to prove to the music world. But the fact that he keeps plugging away for the mere love of music solidifies his place as more than just a generational talent. He might be music’s best ambassador. As our own Steven Hyden writes in his latest review, “If Paul McCartney ever stopped trying, he would cease being Paul McCartney.”

Spiritualized — And Nothing Hurt

Though traditionally dubbed space rock, there is also something remarkably grounded about Spiritualized as a musical project. Their roots are less in the cosmos and more in pop music traditions. On Jason Pierce’s latest, and his first Spiritualized album since 2012, he’s in top form even though the album was recorded almost completely solo in his apartment. As I wrote in my review of the record, “Spiritualized is a portal to bygone days, when music was expected to be bigger than a room and bigger than your resources.”

