All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Travis Scott link up with a strong pair of collaborators and a slew of albums from indie favorites. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Travis Scott — “Franchise” Feat. Young Thug and MIA People learned what the inside of Michael Jordan’s house looks like during the Last Dance documentary series, and now Travis Scott has given us another look at it. He secured the Illinois mansion as the shooting location for his latest video: “Franchise,” a fresh collaboration featuring Young Thug and MIA. Sufjan Stevens — The Ascension Sufjan Stevens has kept busy since his 2015 album Carrie & Lowell, but ultimately, the following years didn’t bring an honest-to-goodness Sufjan Stevens album. That changed in 2020, though, as he just dropped The Ascension, which stylistically doesn’t have as much in common with its predecessor as it does 2010’s electronic-leaning effort The Age Of Adz.

Fleet Foxes — Shore Robin Pecknold told Uproxx why Fleet Foxes decided to surprise-release their new album, saying, “It just feels like a good moment to try a no BS ‘here you go’ vibe. I feel sick of reading the news a little bit, and I’m keeping up with what’s going on, but it’s not the least exhausting part of my day. So I didn’t want to feel like I was trying to garner attention over a three-month album cycle. Especially when the album was ready… and it’s not really a winter album. It’s kind of a summer-to-fall album, and I would like to capture that moment of transition.” Swae Lee — “Dance Like No One’s Watching” Swae Lee has dropped some singles to promote his next album, and he did so again last week with “Dance Like No One’s Watching.” On the smooth track, Swae is looking for somebody new to keep his mind off somebody from his past

Spillage Village — Spilligion Hip-hop supergroups pop up every now and again, but Spillage Village is especially alluring. Consisting of 6lack, Earthgang, JID, Hollywood JB, Jurdan Bryant, and Mereba, the group reconvenes to show their persistently undeniable chemistry, despite the individuals finding success outside of the collective in recent years. Action Bronson — Music For Dolphins Action Bronson is about 100 pounds lighter than he was not long ago, and his new album is also pretty lean. Clocking in at 35 minutes, it features more of the throwback-style instrumentals and signature personality that has endeared him to many in music and beyond.

Deftones — Ohms Chino Moreno recently told Uproxx of the new album, “‘Heavy’ is kind of subjective, you know? The last thing I ever want to do is be quoted saying, ‘This is our heaviest record!’ The first thing that’s going to happen is some dude’s going to be like, ‘No way dude! This is…’ You know what I mean? It’s kind of subjective. But I do feel like it’s got a little more energy. I think that is attributed to everybody being engaged completely. Everybody firing on all cylinders. There’s not one of us individually that was sort of sitting back just going along. Everybody was very present physically and emotionally, ready to work and to put the work in.” Public Enemy — What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? Public Enemy have maintained a relatively consistent stream of output since establishing themselves as hip-hop icons in the ’80s, and now they’ve back with another. The longwindedly titled album features a similarly lengthy roster of guests, including Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Questlove, YG, George Clinton, Run-DMC, and the surviving Beastie Boys.