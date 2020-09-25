Polo G has grown to be one of hip-hop’s strongest newcomers. After stepping into the light with his 2019 debut project, Die A Legend, the Chicago native soaked in the limelight and shined brighter than ever with his second project, The Goat. The young rapper beautifully depicted his trauma and impressed with his ability to create cohesive bodies of work. After a slew of videos follow his sophomore project, which include “21,” “Martin & Gina, ” and “3 Headed Goat,” Polo G shares his first solo release since The Goat with “Epidemic.”

The new single is driven by a fluttering piano and a hard-knocking bass that finds Polo G presenting a different kind of epidemic, one that recalls some of the things he witnessed in his youth and come up. Presenting it as a widespread issue, Polo G raps, “Might catch him at the red light, tryna load his blick / Everyday a gamble with your life, all we know is risk.” He adds, “From the windy city where you’re down to see the coldest sh*t.”

The song arrives after Polo G made his late-night TV debut by performing “Martin & Gina” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He was also included in this year’s XXL 2020 Freshman Class list alongside popular newcomers like Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Chika, and more.

Press play on “Epidemic” in the video above.