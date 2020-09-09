Spillage Village’s upcoming album Spilligion is coming out this month after the group released the video for its lead single “End Of Daze” at the beginning of June. The Atlanta-based group — consisting of 6lack, Earthgang, Hollywood JB, JID, Jurdan Bryant, and Mereba — last released a full-length project in 2016. This time around, they’ve added new members Deanté Hitchcock and Benji, and they’ve got some impressive backing from J. Cole’s Dreamville Records after the group featured prominently on the Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation.

Since their last album, 2016’s Bears Like This Too Much, the collective has seen a marked rise in their individual profiles — especially for core members 6lack, Earthgang, and JID. Of course, 6lack released the critically-hailed Free 6lack in 2016, following up with East Atlanta Love Letter in 2018 and most recently delivering the 6pc Hot EP all while preparing his highly-anticipated third album.

Meanwhile, JID received massive praise for his 2017 debut The Never Story and its 2018 followup DiCaprio 2, making him one of Dreamville’s biggest standouts. He’s since toured practically non-stop, only taking a break for vocal cord recovery. Finally, Earthgang’s Rags, Robots, and Royalty trilogy of EPs brought attention to their debut album Mirrorland, which they’ve been promoting with creative videos throughout the pandemic and subsequent precautionary lockdown.

Other members like Deanté Hitchcock and Mereba released solo albums of their own — Better and The Jungle Is The Only Way Out, respectively — but fans have long wondered whether the group would ever return to recording as a whole. Today, they got their answer, along with the imminent release date: September 25.

Check out the official announcement from Dreamville Records above.