All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Rap music is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, there were new videos from Wale, Lil Baby, Missy Elliott, ASAP Ferg, and Jpegmafia. There was also new music from Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, and an UPROXX session from Eddy Baker. Here’s the best of the rest:

Fivio Foreign — “Demons & Goblins” Feat. Meek Mill Well, at least 2020 is someone’s year. Fivio Foreign continued his ascendance with “Demons & Goblins,” a menacing drill track that Meek sounds intriguingly at home at with his lithe flow. Wiz Khalifa — “Still Wiz” This week is the week of 4/19-4/25. Take a wild guess on what day Wiz decided to drop a commemorative single. On “Still Wiz,” the Taylor Gang boss drops some bars over a modern remake of Dr. Dre’s classic, rhyming, “gas in my joint, what you smokin’ don’t flatter me.”

Earl Sweatshirt — “Whole World” Feat. Maxo Earl Sweatshirt dropped off “Whole World,” another jazzy, introspective track where he bemoans the “whole world round me crumblin’ in my vision” with an assist from Maxo. Lil Pump — “Illuminati” Feat. Anuel AA Lil Pump linked up with Anuel AA on “Illuminati,” his first official single since July of last year. The track follows up in the spirit of “Gucci Gang,” repeating tongue-in-cheek iterations of “Illuminati” during a dark, funeral-themed video. The LA Archdiocese might have something to say about this video too.

Masego — “Veg Out” This week, Masego dropped the latest entrant in the quarantine anthem contest with “Veg Out,” a piano-driven trap burner where the talented artist harmonizes about the virtues of realizing, “we can wait a while don’t wanna burn out.” Quelle Chris & Chris Keys — Innocent Country 2 Quelle Chris, Chris Keys, and a host of lyrically gifted guests give us food for thought throughout Innocent Country 2, a long-awaited followup to their 2015 cult classic. The duo picks up their impressive chemistry like it’s been five months instead of five years on a project that runs the gamut of jazzy, experimental, and soulful boom bap.

Kembe X — Keitel Sword Feat. Icecoldbishop To complete a TDE trifecta, Kembe X unleashed his “Keitel Sword” and chopped off the heads of a million nameless MCs on his latest single. The single showcases him unleashing a furious, rapidfire rhyme filled with reflective gems over a twangy beat. Rod Wave — “The Last Sad Song” Rod Wave dropped “The Last Sad Song,” a self-aware track where he culls through his emotional turmoil. The video was filmed so recently that he’s wearing a mask, which fits in with his friend’s sage advice to “stay away from f*ck n****s and the corona.”

Kahri 1K — “Fort Night” Kahri 1K paid homage to the Menace To Society classic in the video for “Fort Night.” The entrancing single’s mini-movie shows Kahri and his crew getting involved in a heist that takes a fantastic turn. Ransom — Director’s Cut (Scene Two) Ransom and producer Nicholas Craven’s Director’s Cut EP was one of the best projects of March. The Jersey-Montreal connection is looking for a double up with the followup project, featuring six more tracks of Ransom delivering graphic lyricism over Craven’s soulful, arresting production.

Rockie Fresh — “VS Ideas” On Rockie Fresh’s confessional “VS Ideas,” he pleads “everything I do I put my soul in it,” over a dreamy Mathaius Young production. MyNameIsJabee – “Checmate” Feat. Atmosphere & Lil B Jabee lets us know “you can’t shake hands with a clenched first” on the ever-jazzy “Checmate,” which was produced by Statik Selektah and features an affirming verse from the Based God himself.