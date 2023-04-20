Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SZA recruited Doja Cat for a remix of her SOS standout “Kill Bill” and announced an extended North American run of her SOS Tour as well as a visit to Europe. Miguel’s “Sure Thing” reached a new chart peak and Pharrell revealed the guests to his Something In The Water Festival. Davido shared his video for “Unavailable” while Beyonce and Steve Lacy landed on the Time list of The “100 Most Influential People” of 2023 list.

Jorja Smith — “Try Me” The last time we heard from Jorja Smith was in 2021 with the release of her Be Right Back EP. As promised, Jorja has returned and she’s back with her new single “Try Me.” Jorja explained the inspiration for the song in a press release, saying, “Putting yourself out there, in front of a world that has many opinions, as it only ever used to be me really being my own critic.” Yung Bleu — Love Scars II Long before his breakout moment in 2020, Yung Bleu was relentless with his output, and that continues with his latest project Love Scars II. The 14-song project calls on the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown, and Tink for a sweet second installation to the Love Scars series that began back in 2020.

Omarion — “Serious” Omarion may be readying his first project since 2020’s The Kinection. Earlier this year we received “Big Vibez” from the singer and now he’s back to follow that up with “Serious,” an airy and free-floating record that Omarion uses to acknowledge a turning point in a relationship Dinner Party — Enigmatic Society Nearly three years after their self-titled debut project, Dinner Party, the group comprised of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder returns with their second body of work Enigmatic Society. Through 9 songs on the project, Dinner Party calls on help from Arin Ray, Ant Clemons, Tank, and Phoelix.

Josh Levi — “Ego” Let’s give a warm welcome back to Josh Levi who is back with his first single since his 2022 project Disc Two. The sultry record touches on the moments when one’s ego and guard come down due to the effects of a head-turning romantical connection. Devvon Terrell — “I Made You Perfect” If you want some toxic R&B, Devvon Terrell has just that for you. His new record “I Made Your Perfect” is a response to news that a former lover of his moved on to a new man. Terrell takes things further and explains why that new man isn’t good enough for her.

K. Michelle — “Wherever The D May Land” Feat. Gloss Up The latest Memphis connection isn’t happening in the hip-hop world, rather it’s an R&B record that’s at the center of it. K. Michelle calls on rapper Gloss Up for their new single “Wherever The D May Land.” On it, both Michelle and Gloss Up make it clear that they’re not interested in anything more than late-night intimacy when it comes to men. Jai’len Josey — Southern Delicacy Fresh off touring with Ari Lennox as an opener, Atlanta singer Jai’Len Josey is back with her second project Southern Delicacy. Through 11 songs, Josey displays a captivating product of the influences that pushed her into music, names like Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Nicks, and Billy Joel. She also uses Southern Delicacy to touch on having a nourishing heart, finding your way into love, and more.

Gabrielle B. — “Body” Months after giving us her Unscripted EP, Los Angeles singer Gabrielle B. returns with her new single “Body.” The sultry, rich record touches on the moments before love when each partner anticipates the touch of how another while keeping things slow and passionate. Jaz Karis — “Therapy” Just a few months after releasing Dear Jaz, singer Jaz Karis is back on the scene with her new single “Therapy.” On it, Karis gets honest with herself an old lover by admitting that the feelings are still there. She sets aside the fake self-care and therapy veil in exchange for something that truly makes her happy.