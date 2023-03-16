Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. 6lack delivered another single with “Talkback” ahead of his upcoming album Since I Have A Lover while Chlöe shared the trailer for her Peacock musical comedy, Praise This. SZA brought out Cardi B, Phoebe Bridgers, and Summer Walker as guests on her SOS Tour and Tori Kelly announced her return to R&B and fans couldn’t have been more excited. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

6lack — “Talkback” It’s been nearly three years since 6lack released an album, but in just a couple of weeks, that drought will end with the release of his third album Since I Have A Lover. The latest preview of the album comes with “Talkback,” a confident single that finds the Atlanta native standing firm in his belief. Blxst — Just For Clarity 2 Next month will mark one year since the release of Blxst’s debut Before You Go, and before that anniversary comes around, the LA singer returns with his new EP Just For Clarity 2. The sequel to his 2021 project delivers four songs and features from Mustard, Terrace Martin, Roddy Ricch, and Larry June.

Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy — Victim & Villains Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy may not have been the singer-producer duo you expected for 2023, but that is what the year brought us and it’s turned out to be a wonderful collaboration. The duo released their Victim & Villains complete with 11 songs and a feature from The Husel for a project that is Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington & Dinner Party — “Insane” Feat. Ant Clemons In late 2020, Dinner Party — the collective comprised of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington — delivered their self-titled project. Its original seven songs, which only featured Pheolix, were later revamped with new features from Buddy, Cordae, Snoop Dogg, Alex Isley, and more. There’s no telling what’s in store next for the group, but their new single “Insane” with Ant Clemons is a step in the right direction.

Dende — ’95 Civic Dende has been on a roll lately. The Houston native began 2023 with his Before We Crash, and just two months later he’s back in action with his new album ’95 Civic. On the 12-track album, Dende works through love and heartbreak for a project that juxtaposes what was heard on Before We Crash. Reggie Becton — “Life” For his first solo release of the year, Reggie Becton gets back to what he does best: making great passionate and soul-driven R&B music. That’s evident with his new single “Life.” The new track is a warm and soft release that’s perfect for the impending warm months. If you enjoy this record Becton, you expect more from him in the near future.

Zay Johnny & Phabo — “Poed Up” Over the past year, Dallas singer Zay Johnny has been turning out singles that boost his stock with each release. The latest finds him working beside California’s own Phabo. Their collaboration, “Poed Up,” is as woozy as much as it is confident for a song that both artists use to describe the comfort they have with a lover during their most intimate moments. Elmiene — El-Mean After a pair of singles that he released over the past few months, British singer Elmiene is here with his new project El-Mean. It arrives with six songs including the previously-released “Endless No Mores” and “Why (Spare Me Tears)” for an equally sultry and emotive body of work that you’ll surely enjoy.