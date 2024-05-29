Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Cassie shared her first statement after the release of Diddy’s hotel video and Apple Music released their top 100 albums list with Prince, Stevie Wonder, Frank Ocean, Amy Winehouse, and Beyoncé featured in the top 10. Normani shared a trailer for her upcoming debut album Dopamine while Raveena shared a new video for “Lucky” off her own upcoming album, Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain. Fana Hues announced her third album MOTH and Kaytranada did the same with Timeless. Elsewhere, Victoria Monet was forced to cancel upcoming performances over health issues. Here are some new releases from the past week that you’ll enjoy:

FLO — “Caught Up” With the debut album’s arrival just around the corner, British girl group FLO is back with their new single “Caught Up.” The girls’ overflowing confidence captures the ear, as does the song’s fluttering guitar strings, for what amounts to a warning to a lover to resist the temptation of other women. “It’s very simple, we are not going to lose ourselves going crazy over a guy, if you get caught up, it’s a simple bye bye,” FLO said about the song. “ We know our worth and ‘Caught Up’ is a friendly reminder that we are not to be played with.” Muni Long & Mariah Carey — “Made For Me (Remix)” Muni Long has another hit on her hands with “Made For Me,” a record she released last fall. Months later, it gets a boost thanks to a remix from Mariah Carey. The legendary singer rejoins her longtime collaborators Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, who produced “Made For Me” along with JordanXL, to add a soothing second verse to the song.

BLXST — “Risk Taker” Feat. Offset What’s summer without BLXST? The Los Angeles singer checks back in just in time for the year’s hottest months thanks to “Risk Taker” with Offset. “Sonically, it feels like the epitome of what a Blxst record is supposed to be,” Blxst said about the song in a press release. “The sun’s out, people are dancing, it feels tropical.” Couldn’t agree more, Blxst. ESTA. & Leon Thomas — “Dangerous Game” Who’s going to turn down more music from Leon Thomas? Not me! The “Breaking Point” singer who had his breakout year in 2023, thanks to his Electric Dusk album, teams up with producer ESTA. for their new song “Dangerous Game.” The sultry and fiery record us right down Leon’s alley, but it will live on ESTA’s upcoming album Francis, out June 7.

Hailey Knox — Double Tragedy Los Angeles singer Hailey Knox puts her sweet voice on display thanks to her new EP Double Tragedy. The project is a exciting coming out party for the singer who’s consistently released singles dating back to 2019. Sango — North Vol. 2 Nearly 11 years after he dropped North, and two years after his most recent release 97, producer Sango checks back in with North Vol. 2. It’s a project that touches many genres including R&B as it features names like Masego, Bryson Tiller, Xavier Omar, Jayla Darden, Rochelle Jordan, and more.

PxRRY — FairXchange Connecticut singer PxRRY finally delivers his debut album FairXchange nearly three years after his Enough Said EP. FairXchange offers ten songs with features from SHRETA, Ryan Witherspoon, Jon Vinyl, and Tone Stith. Shantel May & Tone Stith — “5 Minutes” My wish for a new Shantel May project seem like it will be granted in the new future as she returns with her new single “5 Minutes.” The Tone Stith-assisted record captures the feeling of a new love so good that both May and Stith have no desire to acknowledge the red flags that may exist.

LARA’ — “Like Dat” Feat. Ambre Fresh off contributing to Rapsody’s Please Don’t Cry album, Texas-based singer-songwriter LARA’ delivers the dreamy “Like Dat.” The track features Ambré and is produced by BLK ODYSSY for what lands as a steamy release that bubbles to the brim for an alluring experience from start to finish. Young Deji — Enjoymenting 2 With Acceptance now in his rearview mirror, Houston-bred Taylor Gang artist Young Deji delivers another batch of songs with Enjoymenting 2. It’s the follow-up to the trap&B singer’s 2021 project that offloads 19 songs with features from Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, Too High, Chevy Woods, and Suga Free.