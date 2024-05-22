Two years have passed since Fana Hues released her stellar second album Fana + Flora, and just as fans sought out a new album from the singer-songwriter, Hues re-emerges with good news. Hues announced that her third album MOTH (Matter Of All Things) will arrive on June 14, and today, she celebrates the news by releasing her new single “Rental.” The groovy record is accompanied by an undeniable summer-themed video that features the singer and her friends having the time of their lives together.

The new song itself is a sassy and confident ode to distractions and joy rides in life. In a press release for the song, Hues added, “Rental is a song that explores how giving into a guilty pleasure can be a freeing necessity.” As for MOTH (Matter Of All Things), the project will feature 13 songs and a lone feature from Bam Marley. “Moths fly through darkness constantly searching for light even at the risk of harm,” Hues says about the album. “I’m always en route on a journey to find the reason for a feeling in its purest form, even if it hurts.”

After the release of MOTH (Matter Of All Things), Hues will join Lucky Daye as an opener for The Alogrithm Tour which kicks off this summer.

You can watch the video for “Rental” above and view the tracklist for MOTH (Matter Of All Things) as well as The Alogrithm Tour dates below.

MOTH (Matter Of All Things) Tracklist

1. “Take 2”

2. “Sweet Like”

3. “Rental”

4. “What Speaks”

5. “Apple Picking”

6. “Perfect Delusion”

7. “Take 2.5”

8. “Gone Again”

9. “Matters Of The Heart”

10. “‘Til Morning Come” Feat. Bam Marley

11. “Paper Tigers”

12. “Down”

13. “Summer Rain”

Lucky Daye & Fana Hues The Alogrithm Tour Dates

07/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

07/13 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

07/14 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

07/17 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

07/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

07/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

07/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

07/27 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

07/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/31 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

08/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

08/03 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

08/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

08/06 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

08/07 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/09 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/11 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/13 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

08/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/17 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

08/20 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

08/21 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

08/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

08/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/25 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

08/27 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

MOTH (Matter Of All Things) is out 6/14 via Bright Antenna Records. Find out more information here.