Two years have passed since Fana Hues released her stellar second album Fana + Flora, and just as fans sought out a new album from the singer-songwriter, Hues re-emerges with good news. Hues announced that her third album MOTH (Matter Of All Things) will arrive on June 14, and today, she celebrates the news by releasing her new single “Rental.” The groovy record is accompanied by an undeniable summer-themed video that features the singer and her friends having the time of their lives together.
The new song itself is a sassy and confident ode to distractions and joy rides in life. In a press release for the song, Hues added, “Rental is a song that explores how giving into a guilty pleasure can be a freeing necessity.” As for MOTH (Matter Of All Things), the project will feature 13 songs and a lone feature from Bam Marley. “Moths fly through darkness constantly searching for light even at the risk of harm,” Hues says about the album. “I’m always en route on a journey to find the reason for a feeling in its purest form, even if it hurts.”
After the release of MOTH (Matter Of All Things), Hues will join Lucky Daye as an opener for The Alogrithm Tour which kicks off this summer.
You can watch the video for “Rental” above and view the tracklist for MOTH (Matter Of All Things) as well as The Alogrithm Tour dates below.
MOTH (Matter Of All Things) Tracklist
1. “Take 2”
2. “Sweet Like”
3. “Rental”
4. “What Speaks”
5. “Apple Picking”
6. “Perfect Delusion”
7. “Take 2.5”
8. “Gone Again”
9. “Matters Of The Heart”
10. “‘Til Morning Come” Feat. Bam Marley
11. “Paper Tigers”
12. “Down”
13. “Summer Rain”
Lucky Daye & Fana Hues The Alogrithm Tour Dates
07/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
07/13 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
07/14 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
07/17 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
07/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
07/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
07/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
07/27 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
07/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/31 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
08/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
08/03 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
08/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/06 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
08/07 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/09 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
08/11 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/13 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
08/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/17 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
08/20 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
08/21 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
08/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/25 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
08/27 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
MOTH (Matter Of All Things) is out 6/14 via Bright Antenna Records. Find out more information here.