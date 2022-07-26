Xavier Omar — Blurr Xavier Omar’s last project came in 2020 with If You Feel. With help from Masego, Mereba, and others, the project grew to be one of the more memorable releases in the R&B world. Two years later and Omar is back in action with his new EP Blurr. It’s a six-track effort composed of five songs and one skit with appearances from Kyle Dion and Pat Junior. India Shawn — Before We Go (Deeper) India Shawn’s Before We Go project was a sharp body of work from the Los Angeles singer as it stood as her first project since 2015’s Outer Limits. Seven months after the release of Before We Go, Shawn returns with its deluxe reissue, Before We Go (Deeper). Seven songs and features from Ambre, Cory Henry, and Kaye Fox are now found on the project.

Kyle Dion — “Dance For Me” Kyle Dion’s focus was to have fun on his third album Sassy and that’s exactly what he did on the 2021 project. Well, with its first anniversary not too far away, Dion is ready to have the fun continue with an upcoming deluxe reissue. After “Hazy” and “Spoon & Bang,” Dion adds “Dance For Me” to the list of great samples from the upcoming deluxe. Savannah Re — “About U” Finally, after a wait that’s lasted almost two years, Toronto singer Savannah Re is ready to begin the journey towards her upcoming second project. She kicks things off with “About U,” which presents her fight to end an unrequited love. Savannah sees the true value in their growing relationship, and all she wants is that her partner view it the same way.

Ruger — The Second Wave (Deluxe) At the end of 2021, Nigerian afrobeats singer Ruger released The Second Wave with just four songs attached to it. After earning himself some more attention, he returns with a deluxe take of the project with four additional tracks. “Girlfriend” proves to be the fan-favorite while “WeWe” showcases his impressive versatlity. Rory, Raahiim & Shantel May — “Not Me” Rory Farrell — yes, that Rory, like the one from the Rory & Mal Podcast — is releasing a project soon. No, he isn’t rapping or singing on it, but he is playing a DJ Khaled-esque role and bringing talented artists together for songs. An example of that comes on “Not Me” with Toronto singers Raahiim and Shantel May. It’s a sweet and tender record that follows his first official single, “I Want You But You’ll Never Know…” with Alex Isley and Shelley.

Vedo & OG Parker — “Come First” Feat. Baby Tate After releasing their “Face Down” collaboration, singer Vedo and producer OG Parker have announced their While You Wait. They shared news about the project with their new single, “Come First” with Baby Tate. The highly sensual record sees Vedo and Tate showcasing their selfless ways and emphasis on making sure their partner is satisfied during a passionate moment of intimacy. Kirby — “Pineapple Cognac” Philly singer Kirby continues her 2022 year with the slow-burning “Pineapple Cognac.” She uses the drink to form a comparison with her love and how it trumps that of other women this mysterious man seems fixated on. It follows “New D” and her 2021 project, Sis. He Wasn’t The One.