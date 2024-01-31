Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Justin Timberlake announced his sixth album Everything I Thought It Was, released its lead single “Selfish,” and revealed the dates for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Lovers & Friends Festival announced its 2024 lineup with Backstreet Boys, Usher, and Janet Jackson as headliners and Halle Bailey announced a masterclass for The Recording Academy’s Grammy Week events. Elsewhere, T-Pain revealed that he almost had a song with Michael Jackson and Usher, but one person ruined it. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

SiR — “No Evil” It has been over a year since SiR delivered a single, but the Inglewood native ended the drought with “No Evil.” The TDE crooner swaps his croons for a gritty and tough record that SiR says “is for the misunderstood.” It was paired with a video that SiR pays homage to D’Angel’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” visual. Trevor Jackson — “James Dean” Trevor Jackson went viral, for better or for worse, for his covers of popular but now he’s back with an original. He returns with “James Dean” which is the first release ahead of his upcoming EP and one that, according to a press release, “reflects on the journey from the country roads and cornfields of Indiana, serving as a badge symbolizing the challenges overcome to reach where I am now.”

Sinead Harnett — “Say Something” Sinead Harnett is back with her first new song in a couple of years. “Say Something” arrives ahead of her upcoming album Boundaries and it’s a tender and dreamy record that captures one’s yearning desire for reciprocated love from her partner. “The weight of your absence is far more than gold,” she says. “Tell me I’m patient or tell me I’ve lost control / Why won’t you / Say something, say something to me.” Emotional Oranges & Nonso Amadi — Blended Emotional Oranges and Nonso Amadi first collaborated on the former’s “Not Worthy” from their Still Emo. That initial collaboration showcased a unique chemistry between the artists and one that they took advantage of to create their collab EP Blended. The project bares just four songs to its names, but it’s just enough proof for why Emotional Oranges and Nonso Amadi are great collaborators.

Sekou — “Crying” Next month, UK R&B singer Sekou will hit the road with Renée Rapp and Towa Bird for the former’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour in Europe. In addition to that news and the 2023 release of his Out Of Mind, Sekou is also back with new music. He returns with “Crying,” a song he uses a canvas to paint the raw and emotional he holds following a tough break-up that left him “crying and driving, wildin’ and crying.” Asha Imuno & Tempest — “Phonics” Feat. Westside Boogie After closing 2023 with “Florida Water,” Moreno Valley, California singer Asha Imuno kicks off his 2024 with Tempest and Westside Boogie by his side. The trio connect to discuss their individual experiences with a partner and the magnetizing intimacy that they share and also struggle to break free from.

Blk Odyssy — “Want You” There’s no slowing down for Blk Odyssy. After releasing Diamonds & Freaks last year, the singer quickly gets back to work in 2024 with “Want You.” On it, Odyssy fires off pleas for intimacy over thumping drums and guitar strings, both of which are the backdrop to his airy vocals. Alicia Creti — “Self/Less” On February 16, Montreal singer Alicia Creti will release her project Self/Less. Ahead of its arrival, she released the project’s title which strikes as a moving and eloquent ballad inspired from a conversation with her brother and dedicated to her decision to put herself first and and chase her dreams. It joins “Crazy,” Guilt Trip,” and “Oity Party” as Self/Less singles.

Breez Kennedy — “Who’s Been Your Mind” Breez Kennedy’s run continues into 2024 with his new single. His first entry in the new year is a pleading record that captures the 17-year-old singer’s realization that his partner is moving on to someone else. He’s noticed the changes and desperately wants to get to the bottom of things so he can either fix things or close this chapter and move on. Reggie Becton — “Bad M’fkr” Reggie Becton brings his Sad Boy era into 2024 with the release of “Bad M’fkr.” He looks back at a relationship where he was done wrong by his partner, and despite all of that, he still craves more from there. “Can’t help but need it / Got me fiendin,'” he sings. “Now I’m speedin’ / Lost control / (I’m sleepin’ in the danger zone).”