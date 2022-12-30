The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out the best vinyl releases of December below.

Crosby, Stills & Nash — Crosby, Stills & Nash (Reissue) It’s been over 50 years since Crosby, Stills & Nash released their beloved self-titled debut album and now it’s lovingly been given a deluxe vinyl reissue. This edition was mastered from the original tapes and the packaging is similarly detailed, featuring special foil-stamped jackets and other intricacies that make this UltraDisc One-Step 180g 45RPM 2LP collector’s edition the version of this album to own. Get it here. Neil Young — Harvest (50th Anniversary Reissue) Speaking of the CSNY squad, Neil Young’s Harvest turned 50 this year. So, he’s given the iconic album a big box set that comes with, along with the beloved original album, three studio outtakes and a previously unreleased 1971 BBC solo performance, as well as a hardbound book and fold-out poster. Get it here.

Bo Burnham — Inside (Deluxe) Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs), consisting of tunes from his Inside comedy special, was an unexpected hit, as it became his first top-10 album in 2021. Now there’s a new limited edition box set, a 3-LP release that includes everything from Inside as well as the later supplementary release, The Inside Outtakes. Target and Urban Outfitters have their own exclusive versions, too, pressed on opaque white and crystal clear vinyl, respectively. Get it here. Paul McCartney — The 7″ Singles Box Paul McCartney die-hards: this one’s for you. Earlier this month, Macca dropped The 7″ Singles Box, which features a whopping 80 7-inch singles. In total, there are 163 tracks making up over ten hours of music and a 148-page book (that features writing from McCartney and Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield), all housed in a wooden crate. Only 3,000 copies have been produced, too, so if you’re interested, it’s one to scoop up quickly while it’s still available. Get it here.

Idles — Five Years Of Brutalism (Anniversary Reissue) For Idles, it all started with 2017’s Brutalism. Half a decade later, the band has given the LP a fresh coat of paint with Five Years Of Brutalism. This anniversary rerelease is pressed on cherry red vinyl, comes with alternative artwork designed by the band’s Joe Talbot, and is limited to just 10,000 copies worldwide. Get it here. Alabama Shakes — Boys & Girls (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) It’s been ten years since Brittany Howard established herself as one of music’s most powerful vocalists with the release of Alabama Shakes’ debut album, 2012’s Boys & Girls. To mark the occasion, there’s a new reissue that is packaged in a foil-board gatefold jacket and comes with a bonus 12-track KCRW radio session from January 2012. Get it here.

Pharoah Sanders — Karma (Reissue) Karma is an enduring classic from 1969 and if the Pharoah Sanders album isn’t in your library yet, here’s a terrific opportunity to add it. This reissue was mastered from the original analog tapes and was pressed on 180-gram vinyl, which is housed in a high-quality tip-on deluxe gatefold jacket. The release comes after the jazz icon’s death, which came in September at 81 years old. Get it here. Yusuf/Cat Stevens — Catch Bull At Four (50th Anniversary Edition) If you own Catch Bull At Four on vinyl, it was pressed when the LP was originally released back in 1972. Now, though, the Yusuf/Cat Stevens album has been reissued in vinyl for the first time since then. It’s also been newly remastered and is available in both 180-gram black vinyl and limited edition 180-gram orange vinyl editions. Get it here.