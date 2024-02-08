Tina Fey has been into Reneé Rapp since casting her as Regina George for Mean Girls on Broadway, a role she held on stage from 2019 through 2020. She even recently reprised it for January’s Mean Girls musical movie. The rest of the world caught on to Rapp’s visceral star power around the release of her debut album, Snow Angel, as well as her subsequent Snow Hard Feelings Tour, and even more people hopped on the bandwagon during the wonderfully chaotic Mean Girls press run.

Rapp made her SNL debut as the musical guest for the January 20 episode hosted by Jacob Elordi, and Fey couldn’t be prouder. The most recent episode of Las Culturistas With Matt Rogers And Bowen Yang welcomed Fey as a guest, and she gushed about “Not My Fault,” Rapp’s song with Megan Thee Stallion for the Mean Girls soundtrack.

“I love it!” Fey said about 81 minutes into the episode. Rogers noted, “Reneé is a real one,” to which Fey agreed, “A real star.”

Fey later said, “The other thing that I loved about Reneé on SNL was her live vocal was right upfront in that mix. Right upfront! You could hear it was live.” Yang added, “She was great vibes, and then, at the afterparty, she was like, ‘I don’t do, like, big spaces.’ Everybody was like, ‘You’re so cool.'”

On the show, Rapp performed “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion — after Rachel McAdams, the OG Regina George, introduced her — and “Snow Angel.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.