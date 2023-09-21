Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Had A Beyoncé-Related Reason For Dropping Out Of Global Citizen Festival

Earlier this month, it was reportedly that Megan Thee Stallion had unexpectedly dropped out of Global Citizen Festival due to a scheduling conflict. As it turns out, she had to be in her hometown, Houston, Texas, to help out a friend: Beyoncé.

According to Page Six, Beyoncé invited her to perform at her Renaissance Tour date in their shared hometown — an offer Thee Stallion couldn’t refuse. After all, it was Beyoncé who helped deliver Meg her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single with her appearance on the “Savage” remix, and performing for the Renaissance Tour in the city both artists called home certainly constitutes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

As for why the conflict came up at the last minute, a source told Page Six “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling by her team” caused the mix-up.

Meanwhile, Global Citizen is going forward with headliners Jung Kook, Lauryn Hill, and The Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Megan Thee Stallion has been busy of late, returning to the spotlight after taking some downtime in the aftermath of the trial against Tory Lanez for shooting her and amid her ongoing legal dispute with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Meg made her comeback in splashy fashion, joining Cardi B for her new Dembow-influenced single “Bongos,” which they also performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She also announced her casting for season 7 of Big Mouth and role in the new A24 movie Dicks, and had a viral moment with Justin Timberlake backstage at the VMAs. With a Beyoncé performance allegedly coming soon (the Renaissance Tour arrives for two dates in Houston this Saturday), it looks like Thee Stallion is back.

