BIA is really her, and she wants to prove it on the Really Her Tour. The Massachusetts rapper, best known for her viral hits “Best On Earth” and “Whole Lotta Money,” is promoting her most recent EP Really Her ahead of the release of her debut album, and hitting the road for her first headlining tour beginning tonight in Los Angeles. The three-week tour will include a hometown show in Boston next Tuesday and conclude the day before Halloween back in California at the Observatory in Santa Ana.
BIA is bringing along two fellow rappers on the rise in Lakeyah and Lebra Jolie; you can find out more about them below.
Who Is Opening BIA’s ‘The Really Her Tour?’
Lakeyah
Milwaukee rapper Lakeyah got her big break when she left her hometown and moved to Atlanta for school but dropped out after two months. Shortly after that she was signed to Quality Control Music, which has supported a string of releases including the mixtapes Time’s Up and In Due Time, as well as two No Pressure EPs. In that time, Lakeyah was featured on the XXL Freshman cover for 2021, and has collaborated with Gucci Mane, Flo Milli, Latto, DJ Drama, and more.
Lebra Jolie
Signed to Interscope, Lebra Jolie hails from Houston, and just like other H-Town natives KenTheMan, Erica Banks, and Megan Thee Stallion, she’s got a razor sharp, punchy flow and the defiant, devil-may-care attitude to match. She’s dropped two EPs, 2018’s Briana and 2022’s Lebra Jolie, and recent collaborations with hood favorites Babyface Ray and Rob49 have seen her hype train slowly but surely picking up steam.