Who Is Opening BIA’s ‘The Really Her Tour?’

BIA is really her, and she wants to prove it on the Really Her Tour. The Massachusetts rapper, best known for her viral hits “Best On Earth” and “Whole Lotta Money,” is promoting her most recent EP Really Her ahead of the release of her debut album, and hitting the road for her first headlining tour beginning tonight in Los Angeles. The three-week tour will include a hometown show in Boston next Tuesday and conclude the day before Halloween back in California at the Observatory in Santa Ana.

BIA is bringing along two fellow rappers on the rise in Lakeyah and Lebra Jolie; you can find out more about them below.