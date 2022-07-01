Drakeo The Ruler might be gone, but his legacy lives on. While he wasn’t yet a household name when he died late last year, Drakeo’s impact has become more evident every day in the months since through the rappers he influenced and the music he left behind. A prolific artist who released music almost as quickly as he created it, Drakeo’s got enough banked verses to keep posthumous releases flowing for the foreseeable future.

One of those verses appears on “Heartless,” a song from fellow LA rapper Bino Rideaux‘s newly released mixtape, Sorry 4 Tha Wait II. A sequel to the original 2019 Sorry 4 Tha Wait tape, the follow-up came out today via Do What You Love Records and Def Jam. Bino certainly qualifies as one of the rappers who carries on Drakeo’s torch, embracing an independent, DIY ethos and blending old school and contemporary LA sounds in his music.

In addition to Drakeo, Bino’s new tape also includes appearances from more of the Los Angeles area’s main attractions, including rising Compton rapper Kalan.FrFr, Roddy Ricch, another Hub City native, and Ty Dolla Sign, the unofficial heir to Nate Dogg’s hook crooner crown. You can check out “Heartless” above, the full tape here, and the video for “If You Ever” below.