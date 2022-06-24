Brent Faiyaz Embraces The ‘Price Of Fame’ In His Colorful New Video

Brent Faiyaz is back with the official release of his single “Price Of Fame.” The recluse is coincidentally very open about his struggles with being a celebrity, between how it affects his relations with women or just general peace. “They just want to knock me off my square,” he sings with conviction. He even asks “Is it cause my whip too fast you don’t see my flaws?” which is true to his self-aware nature.

“Price Of Fame” was previously part of a three-pack Brent Faiyaz sent to select fans before it made its rounds on the larger internet. Now, it is a confirmed placement on Wasteland, his sophomore album that arrives on July 8. Prior to this, he hadn’t delivered a full project since 2020’s F*** The World, starring the cultural favorites “Clouded,” “Been Away,” and the title track. In between projects, the 26-year-old released the singles “Wasting Time” featuring Drake, “Gravity” with Tyler The Creator, “Mercedes,” “Show U Off,” and “Dead Man Walking.”

Faiyaz even appeared on Tems’ “Found” from her 2021 EP If Orange Was A Place, Meek Mill’s “Halo” off of Expensive Pain, and “Lost Souls” from Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue.

Listen to “Price Of Fame” above.

Wasteland is out 7/8 via Lost Kids LLC. You can pre-save it here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.